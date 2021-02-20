Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Teleflex worth $39,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the third quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $390.43 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $414.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.19 and a 200 day moving average of $375.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.27.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

