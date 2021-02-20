Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,292,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 261,837 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 3.86% of Axcelis Technologies worth $37,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,155 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

