Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375,875 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $37,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,311,000 after acquiring an additional 447,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,104,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,579,000 after acquiring an additional 95,021 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after acquiring an additional 749,526 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,244,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,272,000 after acquiring an additional 44,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,189,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 338,060 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.65. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

