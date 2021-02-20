Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79,088 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $41,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,208,000 after purchasing an additional 803,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,563,000 after buying an additional 701,488 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 891,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after buying an additional 501,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 639,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,899,000 after buying an additional 439,311 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $93.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $98.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

