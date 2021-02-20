Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 1,418.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,611 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Datadog worth $41,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. KeyCorp began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $1,543,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,238.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,396,294 shares of company stock worth $240,248,753 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $105.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,500.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $119.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average is $96.60.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.