Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $35.07 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $35,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $339.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.76. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

