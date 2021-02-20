Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $35.90 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 126.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,821 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of General Dynamics worth $35,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after buying an additional 966,598 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after buying an additional 717,910 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after buying an additional 623,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,211,000 after buying an additional 247,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

GD stock opened at $164.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

