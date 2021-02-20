Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $38.06 Million Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,570,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199,308 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 6.16% of UMH Properties worth $38,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,153,000 after acquiring an additional 121,863 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in UMH Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 488,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in UMH Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 286,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH opened at $16.43 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $685.30 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 120.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

