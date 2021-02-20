Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $38.73 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,120 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Synopsys worth $38,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $448,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 41.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.15.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $268.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

