Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $39.87 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Dell Technologies worth $39,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 46.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,245,000 after purchasing an additional 659,224 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,443,000 after purchasing an additional 554,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 53,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $3,673,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 437,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,258,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,222,695 shares of company stock valued at $90,866,126. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

