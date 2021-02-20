Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $41.89 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.32% of Credicorp worth $41,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAP opened at $163.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $201.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAP. Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Santander upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

