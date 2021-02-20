Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $45.27 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,642 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $45,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $100.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

