Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $46.31 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,478 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.61% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,122,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 154,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 596,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

