Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,687 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of The Howard Hughes worth $41,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,923,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,234,000 after purchasing an additional 81,067 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 565,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,653,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 563,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after buying an additional 86,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 499,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,753,000 after buying an additional 257,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HHC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,516,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $49,931.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $228,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $811,809. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $99.51 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $129.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.52 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

