Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $42,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.36.

SWK stock opened at $175.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.