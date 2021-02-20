Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of PulteGroup worth $37,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 120.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

