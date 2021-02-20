Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,878 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of PulteGroup worth $37,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 120.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.
PulteGroup Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
