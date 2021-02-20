Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of NIO worth $41,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NIO by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NIO by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in NIO by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NIO by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIO by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.