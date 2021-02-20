Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,424,715 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 397.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424,715 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.36% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $39,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,454,000 after acquiring an additional 482,781 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,150,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,083,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,150,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.38 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLE. B. Riley cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

