Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 297,486 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.01% of SL Green Realty worth $41,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLG opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $94.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

