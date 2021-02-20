Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $44,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,240,000 after acquiring an additional 618,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,191,000 after acquiring an additional 441,736 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 436,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 384,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 258,872 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

TAP opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $506,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.