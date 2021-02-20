Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of AGCO worth $36,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $123.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $125.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.55.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $186,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $726,390 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.