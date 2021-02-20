Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 172 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.27% of Cable One worth $35,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CABO. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

Shares of CABO opened at $2,037.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,055.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,955.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth E. Johnson sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,965.61, for a total transaction of $1,371,995.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,831.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 759 shares of company stock worth $1,499,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.