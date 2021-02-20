Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,111 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,111 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of VeriSign worth $44,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $264,467,000 after acquiring an additional 505,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,078,000 after acquiring an additional 378,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 256,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,420,000 after acquiring an additional 136,125 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $197.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VeriSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $1,290,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,888 shares in the company, valued at $184,075,832.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,904 shares of company stock worth $8,397,133 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

