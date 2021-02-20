Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 21,913 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,913 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Align Technology worth $39,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Align Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 980,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,305 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 654,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 432,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,936,000 after acquiring an additional 79,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,886,765 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $599.25 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

