Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 360,250 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,229,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.25% of Tronox worth $47,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TROX. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Tronox by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 471,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 235,017 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 33.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 62.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 83,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

