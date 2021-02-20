Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.
Several research firms have commented on RYAAY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ryanair by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
See Also: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.