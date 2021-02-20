Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several research firms have commented on RYAAY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ryanair by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.93. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $118.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.