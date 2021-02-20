Ryo Currency Trading Up 1.3% This Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $287,527.85 and approximately $165.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,976.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,995.93 or 0.03503052 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.21 or 0.00412812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $710.25 or 0.01246560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.27 or 0.00462070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.31 or 0.00425281 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00299207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00027344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 27,618,105 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500,792 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

