Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,733 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,844,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 69,883 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,161 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,875,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,423,000 after acquiring an additional 272,482 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,031,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after acquiring an additional 765,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 486,536 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

