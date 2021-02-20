SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $2.83 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 67.5% higher against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $2.83 or 0.00005029 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $494,043.88 and approximately $192,375.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.79 or 0.00494908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00069187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00083268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00070408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00078677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00400944 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025975 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.