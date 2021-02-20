Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $0.42

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000748 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $8.82 million and approximately $83,956.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded up 31.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001363 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

