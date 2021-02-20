SafeCapital (SCAP) Achieves Market Cap of $167,981.25

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 76.9% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $167,981.25 and $974.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0907 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00017519 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002773 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

SafeCapital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

