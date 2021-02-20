SafeCoin Price Hits $0.0910 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $1,958.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 79.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,578.76 or 0.99946763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00038380 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.17 or 0.00526724 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.36 or 0.00802633 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00267824 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.00132960 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008666 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002123 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

