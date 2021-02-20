Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.33

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.33 and traded as high as $7.63. Safeguard Scientifics shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 47,776 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $158.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,190,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 2,425.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 174,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after buying an additional 36,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

