Safex Token (SFT) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Safex Token has a total market cap of $25.85 million and approximately $12,974.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safex Token alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000539 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Safex Token Token Profile

SFT is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.