Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53. Saia posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Shares of SAIA opened at $212.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.85 and a 200 day moving average of $161.13. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $214.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,556,912. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Saia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after buying an additional 71,773 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Saia by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

