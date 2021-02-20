salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.14.

CRM traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.56. 4,647,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,541. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.