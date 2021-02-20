SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. SALT has a market cap of $23.31 million and approximately $92,941.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000519 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00061325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.13 or 0.00789240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00037766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00056289 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00041720 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.75 or 0.04679911 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

