SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.76

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $5.55. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 326,574 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $188.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,173,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 105,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

