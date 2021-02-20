Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558,819 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Sanofi worth $912,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,624,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,378,000 after purchasing an additional 468,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after purchasing an additional 314,656 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after purchasing an additional 178,816 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 1,498.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 161,326 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

