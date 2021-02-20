Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.90

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.90 and traded as high as $23.28. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 28,315 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

The firm has a market cap of $259.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

