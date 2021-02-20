Satter Management CO. L.P. Purchases New Position in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,609,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,000. Aileron Therapeutics accounts for 3.1% of Satter Management CO. L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Satter Management CO. L.P. owned 9.10% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $45,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

In other news, insider Muneer A. Satter bought 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. 1,537,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $153.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.13.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

