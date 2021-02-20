Satter Management CO. L.P. Takes $48.93 Million Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,954,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,933,000. Annexon accounts for approximately 19.3% of Satter Management CO. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Satter Management CO. L.P. owned about 5.12% of Annexon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annexon stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $30.12. 118,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. Annexon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

