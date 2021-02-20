Satter Management CO. L.P. Takes $5.51 Million Position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,621,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,000. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.2% of Satter Management CO. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Satter Management CO. L.P. owned 11.93% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 313,860 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 1,700,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $92.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Aerpio Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $41,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

