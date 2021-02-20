Satter Management CO. L.P. Takes Position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,227,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,000. Assembly Biosciences accounts for about 5.3% of Satter Management CO. L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Satter Management CO. L.P. owned about 6.75% of Assembly Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 215.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASMB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,119. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $192.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

