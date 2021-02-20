Satter Management CO. L.P. Takes Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,000. Global Blood Therapeutics accounts for 2.2% of Satter Management CO. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Satter Management CO. L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Global Blood Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GBT shares. Raymond James downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.82.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.33. 806,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,170. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

