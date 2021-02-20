SBank (STS) Reaches One Day Volume of $125,136.00

SBank (CURRENCY:STS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, SBank has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One SBank coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. SBank has a total market capitalization of $950,378.76 and $125,136.00 worth of SBank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SBank

SBank (STS) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. SBank’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,155,717 coins. SBank’s official Twitter account is @SbankCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . SBank’s official website is www.sbankcapital.com

According to CryptoCompare, “STS is designed to be a scalable, fast, secure, and fair decentralized- beyond blockchain project, leveraging Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and consensus algorithm which keeps all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

SBank Coin Trading

SBank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SBank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SBank using one of the exchanges listed above.

