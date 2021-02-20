Scala Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $17,645.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.79 or 0.00494908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00069187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00083268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00070408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00078677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00400944 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025975 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,541,829,259 coins and its circulating supply is 9,741,829,259 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

