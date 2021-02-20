ScPrime Price Up 23% Over Last Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $24,780.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.40 or 0.00466609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00067903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00060152 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.30 or 0.00779974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00040359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00091647 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,623,810 coins and its circulating supply is 32,940,199 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

