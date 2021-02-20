Scrypta (LYRA) Price Hits $0.0142

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. Scrypta has a total market cap of $228,168.15 and approximately $333.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00016824 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002774 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,922,423 coins and its circulating supply is 16,122,423 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.