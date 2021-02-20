Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.30. 2,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sega Sammy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

